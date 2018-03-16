Low Spring Water Forecast for Lake Powell

The amount of spring water flowing into Lake Powell continues to drop. The Colorado Basin River Forecast Center reporting very dry conditions in the Upper and Lower Colorado River Basin and Eastern Great Basin through the first half of March. A storm system the 2nd weekend of the month brought near to above average precipitation to parts of Northern Arizona, but most areas in the Colorado and Great Basin were very dry the last couple weeks. April-July unregulated inflow forecasts as of mid-March for Lake Powell is 3.10 million acre feet or 43% of average.