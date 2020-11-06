Loving Homes Needed

November is Navajo Adoption Awareness Month

By John Christian Hopkins

A proclamation to raise awareness that there are hundreds of Navajo children who receive foster care services while waiting to be adopted by a loving family was signed by Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer.

“Every Navajo child deserves a stable, loving, forever family. As Diné, our families are built on the foundation of kinship, compassion, support, and unconditional love, and we have to offer those values to every Navajo child,” Nez said. “We are all family, and we need to be there for children who don’t have parents. Navajo children and youth in foster care deserve every happiness and joy experienced by those not in foster care.”

Navajo children are the strength and future of the tribe and should be in a home full of love, support, and trust, Nez added.

“Many Navajo children are waiting for their forever families. The bond that links a true family is not one of blood but of kinship, respect, and joy in each other’s life,” Lizer said. “As we wait for our children to find forever homes, let’s continue to pray for their health, self-esteem, and confidence.”

The proclamation encourages Navajo citizens to observe the month of November with appropriate awareness activities and “go the extra mile” by assisting adoptive families and Navajo children in need of a permanent and caring family.