Love That Dad

One man in southern Utah has the heart of a real dad. When Ben Sowards was told his 6-year old daughter had wet herself and was incredibly upset at school and embarrassed, he knew just what to do to put her at ease. He also wet himself.

Not really!

But Valerie’s daddy did splash water over his mid-section and then went to pick the child up.

At the principal’s office where Valerie was waiting, dad walked up to her and asked if her might borrow her backpack. He wanted to hide his “accident.” Valerie’s reaction was to break-out in laughter.

When another daughter of Sowards found out about what her dad did for Valerie, she was not surprised. She then took photos and pretty soon the snapshots were making their way around the world on social media.

As it turns out, Ben Sowards of Iron County, Utah isn’t just a hero to his children. He’s now a hero dad to many others everywhere.