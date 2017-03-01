News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Lots of Snow (but not in Page)

March 01
10:38 2017
With warmer temperatures and no precipitation in the forecast the snow should be behind Flagstaff and other Coconino County locales; at least for a while. But it sure hit Flag, Williams and other towns pretty hard on Monday and Tuesday!

Pulliam Airport in Flagstaff received over 16” while the city itself got as much as 17”. Looking west to Williams they’re digging out from as much as 19” of snow. Ironically, Snowflake got under 2”, while Kayenta registered 4” and the Navajo Nation capital city of Window Rock had anywhere from four to seven inches.

The only other areas receiving a significant amount were Jacob Lake with ten inches and Munds Park with eighteen. Elsewhere, Chinle had only an inch of snow, while in Yavapai County, Prescott and Prescott Valley had an inch or less.

Page got off scot-free, with no snow. But things were miserable enough with high winds, which kept people holding on to their hats.

Over the next few days the highs in Page will be in the 50s and 60s, with little chance for rain or snow! It may just be like spring!

snow

