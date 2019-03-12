Lost Trails Clears Hurdle

After encountering vigorous opposition at lower levels of government, the Old West town development proposed for Hurricane experienced clear sailing at the end.

The City Council gave unanimous approval to the Lost Trails at the Cove project, rejecting a Planning Commission recommendation that a needed zone change be denied.

Developer Jim Thomas modified his rezoning request to make the proposal more palatable. He originally asked that 340 acres be changed from residential to mixed use, which would allow commercial and industrial development. He changed that to only 160 acres.

Before the meeting, Council members and City staff went to places close to the site while guns were discharged. They reported the noise was negligible.