Loss of NGS Will Cost Page $51-Million a Year

Page will lose BIG!

The Navajo Generating Station (NGS) contributes $51-Million to the city of Page per year. That’s the good news. The bad news is that NGS is scheduled to close its doors permanently in December, 2019; 27-months from now.

The $51-Million news was delivered to city leaders two weeks ago. Then on Monday morning (9/18) it was explained to them in detail by Dr. Wade Rousse, Executive in Residence, Economics and Finances at Northern Arizona University.

NAU was hired by the Salt River Project to put these numbers together for the city of Page.

Later on Monday, Dr. Rousse delivered the news and the details to those involved with the Higher Education Consortium Project at Coconino Community College (CCC). The consortium, as introduced to the public in April, involves four colleges; Navajo Technical University, Northern Arizona University, Dine’ College and CCC.

The point of making a study of the money impact was to give city leaders, and the public alike, an idea of how big the loss of NGS will be to the economy of Page.

“In 2017 the Navajo Generating Station accounts for 51-Million dollars in economic contributions to the city of Page,” said Rousse. “51-Million is a big number; that’s a big number!”

He said that $34-Million of it is “direct.” That’s payroll and money to merchants; all affected directly.

So how will the city, the Navajo Nation and the whole area including Kane County, make up for this significant loss?

Rousse says that the seclusion of Page doesn’t have to be a negative in any attempt to attract a new large business or an industry. But he believes something has to happen in order for Page to deflect the loss of NGS and the $51-Million dollars a year.

He says tourism is fine, but he believes more is definitely needed.

Featured Photo: Dr. Wade Rousse