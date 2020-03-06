Losing Sleep over Sheep

Losing Sleep Over Counting Sheep

By John Christian Hopkins

One little, two little … 10 little … sheep?

Sometimes counting sheep can keep you awake.

At least that seems t be the case for livestock owners around Black Mesa.

At issue are new grazing permits from the Resources and Development Committee which only allow 10 sheep units. That plan was passed by the previous RDC.

Some residents around Dzil Yijiin say limiting sheep to 10 per grazing permit will destroy their way of life. It continues to cause trauma and hardship, livestock owners said.

Navajo Nation Council Delegate Kee Allen Begay, Jr., organized the meeting between the RDC and livestock owners with the hope of building some consensus.

But if Begay can build it it will be one of the few things built on the Navajo-Hopi Partitioned Lands in decades.

Residents say they were never consulted or given a chance for input before the new regulations were adopted.

Leonard Chee, representing Navajo President Jonathan Nez’s office, said it was heartbreaking to hear the seniors speak. He said too much emphasis was placed on the land instead of the people.

Black Mesa area residents said this new regulation feels like another forced livestock reduction as happened in the past.

Decades ago some Navajo men – including medicine man Buck Austin – were whisked off to jail after refusing the cut their herds.

The new 10-sheep rules is based on a Bureau of Indian Affairs forage study – which has not been shared with the residents.

BIA Regional Manager Bart Stevens said his agency has to do what the studies show needs to be done. He has to protect the land and prevent overgrazing, as in the past, Stevens added.

The new regulation is an unfunded mandate, according to Chapter President Bessie Allen.

If Congress didn’t bother to fund it, why implement it, she wondered?

His hands are tied, Stevens said. He cannot change the 10-sheep law unless Congress approves new rules.

Begay was surprised. He thought the Navajo RDC had final authority.