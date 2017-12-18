Looming NGS Closure Gets National Attention

An in-depth special report about the Navajo Generating Station’s looming closure in 2019 from NBC this morning will hopefully bring the issue to the forefront. Read the article and let us know what YOU think about how the potential closure is being explored. How will the shutdown of the plant impact YOUR family, YOUR life, YOUR community? We want to hear from you! Send us your thoughts – write them down or video yourself talking about your thoughts about this issue and send them to news@kxaz.com .

Read the article here: NBC Special Report about Coal Mining in Navajo Nation.