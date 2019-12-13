News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Looking Forward in Tonalea With 2020 Vision

December 13
09:29 2019
By John Christian Hopkins

Community members from the Tonalea Chapter have 2020 vision.

Or, at least, their eyes are on 2020.

Late next year residents are expecting the completion of a new chapter house.

They haven’t had a chapter house in several years, since the old one was condemned due to safety concerns – including asbestos. Since then Tonalea residents have held chapter meetings and conducted daily business in a storage warehouse and a senior center. Chapter meetings were also held in a rented room in Tuba City, a 25-mile drive for Tonalea residents.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez signed legislation passed by the council appropriating $3 million for the design and construction of the new facility.

When he and Vice President Myron Lizer were running for office, they promised to support Tonalea’s dreams for a new chapter house, Nez said.

He and Lizer offered praise for Tonalea’s new project, but said the work wasn’t done. They want to help bring new business to Tonalea.

Nez, Lizer and Navajo Nation Council delegates Paul Begay, Edison Wauneka and Otto Tso all attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

Tonalea Chapter was first recognized and certified in 1956. Its original chapter house was built in 1959.

jonathan nez navajo nation new chapter house tonalea arizona

Lake Powell Life News

