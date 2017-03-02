News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Looking for Young Wrestlers!

March 02
14:28 2017
If you’re a boy between Kindergarten and 5th grade, it’s time for the Dust Devil Wrestling Club. That’s right; and Page High School wrestling Coach Kyran Keisling is looking for you!

The Club gets started this Monday (March 6) and continues Monday – Thursday after school for two weeks at the Page HS wrestling room. Coach Keisling says it’s an effort to build the high school’s wrestling program for the future. And he calls it a great way to give kids an outlet for being aggressive.

There will be two sessions; one for boys K-2nd grade (3:30 – 4:15), and the other for 3rd through 5th grade (4:30-5:15).

The cost is $30 per student (cash or check). Each child will receive a T-shirt.

To sign-up just show-up on day-1 March 6th.

For additional information, simply call Coach Keisling at 928-660-0136.

