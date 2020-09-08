News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Look for Lane Restrictions on Highway 89 Near Flagstaff

September 08
2020
Daytime lane restrictions planned next week on US 89 near Flagstaff
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for the following daytime lane restrictions on north- and southbound US 89 between Flagstaff (milepost 435) and Gray Mountain (milepost 442) for pavement maintenance:

  • Southbound US 89 will be narrowed to one lane from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9. 
  • Northbound US 89 will be narrowed to one lane from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. 

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is underway.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

 
ADOTArizona Department of TransportationHighway 89road restrictionsus 89

