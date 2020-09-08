Look for Lane Restrictions on Highway 89 Near Flagstaff

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for the following daytime lane restrictions on north- and southbound US 89 between Flagstaff (milepost 435) and Gray Mountain (milepost 442) for pavement maintenance: Southbound US 89 will be narrowed to one lane from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Northbound US 89 will be narrowed to one lane from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is underway.