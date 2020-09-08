Look for Lane Restrictions on Highway 89 Near Flagstaff

Daytime lane restrictions planned next week on US 89 near Flagstaff
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for the following daytime lane restrictions on north- and southbound US 89 between Flagstaff (milepost 435) and Gray Mountain (milepost 442) for pavement maintenance:
Southbound US 89 will be narrowed to one lane from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Northbound US 89 will be narrowed to one lane from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.
ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is underway.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
