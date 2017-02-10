News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Long Sentence for Tuba City Man

February 10
10:08 2017
It started a long time ago when the man was accused of stabbing his own brother more than thirty times. That was his first felony charge. It may have ended this past week when Al Shonnie Ben of Tuba City was sent packing to prison for thirty years.

Ben, a member of the Navajo nation, was sentenced in US District Court in Phoenix for a triple kidnapping in September 2014 that also included a number of assault charges, including assault resulting in substantial bodily injury by a spouse or an intimate partner.

The case was investigated by the FBI.

The alleged stabbing of his brother preceded many other alleged infractions. Not only that, but while out on supervised release recently he was accused of punching, kicking and robbing a woman.

He would have been sentenced earlier on the kidnapping and associated charges in Phoenix, except that he was in court in Coconino County. There he was answering to charges that he had threatened to throw two children out of a moving car; a charge he denied.

