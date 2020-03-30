Lone Rock Closes

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, UT/AZ – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in response to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Navajo Nation, States of Arizona and Utah, and county and community health departments, is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Working in coordination with Kane County, Utah and Kane County Sheriff Tracy Glover, the park is temporarily closing the Lone Rock Beach Primitive Camping Area to camping and day use, effective March 27. This closure will be reassessed in two weeks. This temporary closure will address potential health hazards related to congregating in groups with limited ability to practice social distancing, as well as potential resource impacts due to use while restroom servicing and trash removal have been suspended. The Lone Rock Beach Primitive Camping Area is located in the Wahweap District of the park between Greenehaven, Arizona and Big Water, Utah.

As a reminder to visitors, the following services and operations also are temporarily suspended: the park will not issue special use permits, conduct on-site public or educational programs or collect trash. All public restrooms, some overlooks, and day use areas at Wahweap Overlook and the Chains area near Page, Arizona are closed. Visitor Centers are closed, and visitor information and services are being provided on the park website and social media. Campgrounds operated by concessioners in Wahweap, Bullfrog and Halls Crossing are closed, as well as the campground operated by Glen Canyon at Lees Ferry. The Stateline public boat ramp located in the Wahweap District near Page, Arizona is closed. All park administrative office buildings are closed until further notice and staff is conducting business via mandatory telework.

The following services and operations remain open at this time: public boat ramps at the Wahweap Marina, Antelope Point Marina, Bullfrog, and Halls Crossing. We will continue our partnership with the states of Arizona and Utah in prevention of quagga mussels. Inspection stations will be open. Boat pump outs, fuel docks, and fish cleaning stations are open. Lees Ferry is open to day-use only. With the exception of Lone Rock, primitive campgrounds are open. The park has shifted to essential services only, as defined by the Department of Interior. Pay-at-the-pump gasoline is available at the Sinclair Gas Station in Wahweap and at Hite. Information about other services being offered by concessioners is available by visiting their websites: Aramark or Antelope Point.