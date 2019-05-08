Locals Get Rewarded for Great Ratings

Page Lake Powell Chamber in partnership with Coconino Community College, Page Unified School District and the City of Page is presenting local businesses who receive high marks on Trip Advisor with Customer Service Excellence Awards stickers for their businesses so others can immediately see how celebrated they are for their top-notch products and customer service.

Doug Boston is the first owner of 2019 to receive one of the awards for the four-star outstanding quality provided daily by Boston’s Ace Hardware in Page.

Congratulations Boston’s, keep up the good work!

If you have a favorite local business in Page, giving them a four-star review in Trip Advisor is a terrific way to help them achieve greatness!