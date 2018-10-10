News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Local Visitation Numbers Explode

October 10
13:07 2018
The Lake Powell area counted 4.6 million visitors in 2017, compared to Zion’s 4.5 million. For Glen Canyon, that was more than a twofold increase over 2013 and was the first time Zion was topped. A National Park Service press release credited the surge in numbers to land-based recreationalists like hikers.Glen Canyon visitors vastly outspent their Zion counterparts, shelling out $361 million, compared to Zion spending at $251 million. With economic output coming in at $425 million, Glen Canyon placed ninth out of 417 park units. The lake and its surroundings support over 5,000 jobs, representing $137 million in income.

