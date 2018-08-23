Local Pastor Fundraising For Surgery

If you haven’t seen the Page High School Sand Devil video Finish The Fight you are missing out! We think it’s super cool, makes our varsity football team look unbeatable and we’ve discovered it was made by Pastor Al Nezy, the Youth Pastor at Faith Bible Chapel here in Page. Nezy also serves on three non-profit boards, donates his time to the Page High School Football team as well as works with high schoolers in the ACES program.

We’ve also learned that the popular community volunteer has been trying to raise money via a gofundme account to cover his co-pay for a much needed surgical procedure, so we wanted to share that with you in case you’d like to chip in and help give back to someone who spends his time and resources giving back to our community.