Local Events Happening in Page this Weekend

The Midway West Carnival will be in town this weekend at the Page Sports Complex. It will start tomorrow, June 2nd, and tomorrow and Friday will run from 5pm to 11pm. On Saturday and Sunday, June 4th and 5th, the carnival will be open from noon to 11pm.

This Friday, June 3rd, will be a low-cost vaccine clinic hosted by the City of Page, Page Animal Adoption Agency, and Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. The clinic will take place at City Townhouse from 8am to 2pm, and both dog and cat vaccinations are $5 each, with an additional rabies shot available for $10 and free deworming available. All dogs must be leashed and cats in carriers for the entirety of the event.

Republican Congressional candidate Mark DeLuzio will be visiting Page this Friday, June 3rd. He will be at Big John’s Texas BBQ from 3-5pm for a meet and greet. Refreshments will be provided and there is no admission. DeLuzio is a candidate for Arizona’s second congressional district.

Market in the Park will take place this Friday, June 3rd from 3-8pm. It is a local Farmer’s market and homemade vendor fair that takes place the first Friday of every month, and it is put on by Grand Circle Arts Alliance. Grand Circle Arts Alliance aims to support and encourage local artists; their newly opened art gallery featuring many local artists, is located in the breezeway by Slackers and is open 4-8pm Wednesday through Saturday. You can find more information on the Grand Circle Arts Alliance’s new website, grandcircleartsalliance.org.

This Friday will be the first of free movies in the park, organized by Page Public Library. This Friday, June 3rd, Moana will be playing at John C. Page Memorial Park around 8pm, or dusk. Refreshments will be available. There is a movie planned for every Friday evening in June.