Local Business Holiday Hours
Last minute shopper? Down to the wire!
If you haven’t yet finished your Christmas shopping, time is definitely not on your side. Last minute holiday shopping can be stressful at this time of year. Thankfully, stores and malls have extended their hours to cater to the last minute shoppers.
Walmart (Page) – Friday-Sunday 6 am- Midnight, Christmas Eve 6 am-6 pm, and Christmas CLOSED
Safeway (Page)-Friday-Sunday 5 am-11 pm, Christmas Eve 9 am-9 pm, Christmas 8 am-4 pm
Safeway Pharmacy (Page)- Christmas Eve 9 am-5 pm, Christmas CLOSED
Sage (Page)- Friday- Sunday 8 am-11 pm, Christmas Eve 7 am-7 pm, Christmas CLOSED
Boston Ace Hardware (Page)- Sunday Closed, Christmas Eve 8 am-3 pm, Christmas CLOSED
Flagstaff
Walmart- 24 Hours
Flagstaff Mall- Saturday 8 am -10 pm, Sunday 8 am-9 pm, Christmas Eve & Christmas CLOSED
https://flagstaffmall.com/hours/
Restaurant Holiday Hours
Denny’s- 24 hours
Steer 89- Christmas Eve 11 am-2 pm 5:30 pm-8:30 pm, Christmas CLOSED
Bowl- Christmas Eve 10 am-Midnight, Christmas CLOSED
Mandarin-Christmas Eve 11 am-9:30 pm, Christmas 11 am-9:30 pm
Gone West- Christmas Eve Noon-pm, Christmas CLOSED
Ranch House Grill- Christmas Eve 6 am-2 pm, Christmas CLOSED
Slackers- CLOSED
Dam Bar- CLOSED