Local Business Holiday Hours

Last minute shopper? Down to the wire!

If you haven’t yet finished your Christmas shopping, time is definitely not on your side. Last minute holiday shopping can be stressful at this time of year. Thankfully, stores and malls have extended their hours to cater to the last minute shoppers.

Walmart (Page) – Friday-Sunday 6 am- Midnight, Christmas Eve 6 am-6 pm, and Christmas CLOSED

Safeway (Page)-Friday-Sunday 5 am-11 pm, Christmas Eve 9 am-9 pm, Christmas 8 am-4 pm

Safeway Pharmacy (Page)- Christmas Eve 9 am-5 pm, Christmas CLOSED

Sage (Page)- Friday- Sunday 8 am-11 pm, Christmas Eve 7 am-7 pm, Christmas CLOSED

Boston Ace Hardware (Page)- Sunday Closed, Christmas Eve 8 am-3 pm, Christmas CLOSED

Flagstaff

Walmart- 24 Hours

Flagstaff Mall- Saturday 8 am -10 pm, Sunday 8 am-9 pm, Christmas Eve & Christmas CLOSED

https://flagstaffmall.com/hours/

Restaurant Holiday Hours

Denny’s- 24 hours

Steer 89- Christmas Eve 11 am-2 pm 5:30 pm-8:30 pm, Christmas CLOSED

Bowl- Christmas Eve 10 am-Midnight, Christmas CLOSED

Mandarin-Christmas Eve 11 am-9:30 pm, Christmas 11 am-9:30 pm

Gone West- Christmas Eve Noon-pm, Christmas CLOSED

Ranch House Grill- Christmas Eve 6 am-2 pm, Christmas CLOSED

Slackers- CLOSED

Dam Bar- CLOSED