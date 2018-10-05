Loans Available For Drought-Impacted Business Owners

If you are a business owner in either southern Utah or northern Arizona you may be eligible for a low interest federal loan to help offset any economic loss caused by this season’s extreme drought – losses exceeding a billion dollars have resulted from droughts between 1980 and 2014 – businesses operating in Washington, Kane and San Juan counties in Utah as well as Coconino and Mohave counties in Arizona may apply.

Applications for the disaster relief loans may be completed online at the Small Business Administration’s disaster loan assistance website. Applicants may also call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard‑of‑hearing may call 800-877-8339.