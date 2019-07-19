Listeria Risk Results in Nationwide Hummus Recall

Pita Pal Foods, LP of Houston, TX has issued a voluntary recall of certain hummus products made between May 30, 2019, and June 25, 2019, due to concerns over Listeria monocytogenes, which was identified at the manufacturing facility (not in the finished product) during an FDA inspection.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. No illnesses have been reported to date for these products. The company is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.

The products have been distributed nationwide and to the United Arab Emirates. Consumers who have purchased products listed below with these use-by dates are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 888- 671-8858.

To see the complete list of items being recalled click here.