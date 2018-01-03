Lineup Announced for 2018 Coachella Festival

If you’re seeking a fun road trip this spring… The 19th Annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced its lineup for the giant gathering in April.

The Weeknd, Beyonce and Eminem top the list of talents along with A Perfect Circle, David Byrne, Fleet Foxes joining dozens of artists in Indio, California for three days of shows in back to back weekends April 13th and 22nd.

Fans of Beyonce are excited to see her in the lineup because she was supposed to have performed last year but had to cancel when she found out she was pregnant with twins.

For tickets and more information visit their website coachella.com.