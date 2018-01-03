News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Lineup Announced for 2018 Coachella Festival

Lineup Announced for 2018 Coachella Festival
January 03
09:46 2018
Print This Article

If you’re seeking a fun road trip this spring…  The 19th Annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced its lineup for the giant gathering in April.

The Weeknd, Beyonce and Eminem top the list of talents along with A Perfect Circle, David Byrne, Fleet Foxes joining dozens of artists in Indio, California for three days of shows in back to back weekends April 13th and 22nd. 

Fans of Beyonce are excited to see her in the lineup because she was supposed to have performed last year but had to cancel when she found out she was pregnant with twins.

For tickets and more information visit their website coachella.com.

 

Tags
2018 music festivalsa perfect circleapril festivalsbeyoncebuy tickets to coachellacaliforniacalifornia music festivalcoachelladavid byrneeminemFestivalfleet foxesindioroad tripthe weeknd

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.