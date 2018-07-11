Lightning Over Page

Page resident Joshua Brink caught an amazing shot of lightning strikes with NGS in the background during Tuesday night’s thunderstorm and shared it on Facebook, he’s given us permission to share it here with you!

We’d love to see more shots like this! Feel free to share YOUR incredible Page/Lake Powell weather-related photos with us, either by Facebook or by Email.

Here’s a shot posted today on ABC15 crediting Anthony Palmero for sharing this photo taken last night near NGS here in Page.

Here’s an incredible shot from Greenehaven looking out on Wahweap Bay shared on the Lake Powell Life Facebook Page by Tim Conly