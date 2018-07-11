Lightning Over Page
Page resident Joshua Brink caught an amazing shot of lightning strikes with NGS in the background during Tuesday night’s thunderstorm and shared it on Facebook, he’s given us permission to share it here with you!
We’d love to see more shots like this! Feel free to share YOUR incredible Page/Lake Powell weather-related photos with us, either by Facebook or by Email.
Here’s a shot posted today on ABC15 crediting Anthony Palmero for sharing this photo taken last night near NGS here in Page.
Here’s an incredible shot from Greenehaven looking out on Wahweap Bay shared on the Lake Powell Life Facebook Page by Tim Conly
, she writes in her post: Great shot! We were watching from Wahweap and caught a couple snaps of lightening out over the power station, too. Crazy how different the perspectives are from only a couple miles away and probably only an hour or so difference in time.