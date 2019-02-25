News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Light Up Navajo

February 25
09:02 2019
Light Up Navajo is an initiative working hard to connect electricity to Navajo homes that currently do not have power. Starting this spring, volunteer crews from public power utilities across the country will be building electric lines for 15 projects that will connect over one hundred new Navajo customers to the grid.

Progress towards greater electrification on Navajo Nation has been slow. The high cost of connecting isolated rural households to the grid, the sensitivity of families to utility costs, and the limited availability of government loans are all contributing factors to the slow process. To expedite Navajo electrification projects, the American Public Power Association has partnered with the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA) to launch the Light Up Navajo initiative.

For details on how you can volunteer, visit publicpower.org/lightupnavajo.

