Light It Blue, Page!

In recognition of our local essential workers, the City of Page is joining in the #LightItBlue campaign that is reaching across the United States and the globe. This show of support is not only for our heroes in healthcare who are fighting COVID-19 head-on, but for the families dealing with illness, those who have lost their lives, and those on the front lines who bravely leave their homes to do their part to keep Page open and operating.

To our healthcare providers, police and fire departments, retail workers, restaurant workers, delivery drivers, elderly caretakers, childcare workers, city administrative, public works, parks, and court staffs, and all of our other local business workers who continue to serve us all during this challenging time – you are seen, you are appreciated, and with this gesture, we honor your contribution to our community.

Show your love! All area buildings, local businesses, and residents are encouraged to participate by lighting their buildings and homes blue or displaying blue ribbons or lights.

Page, let’s Light It Blue for our front line!