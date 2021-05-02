Lifesaving Upgrade at the Big Water Fire Department

Big Water Utah Awarded Critical Lifesaving Upgrade From Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®

The national nonprofit has provided more than $57 million to hometown heroes to date!!!

Big Water Utah – Big Water Fire and Rescue has been awarded a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® for the purchase of Holmatro vehicle extrication equipment and four Holmatro lift bags. Big Water and Eastern Kane County Utah are safer than ever thanks to the Foundation providing the funding for this lifesaving equipment valued at more than $35,000.in the amount of $35,084. The grant will ensure our community is safer and better prepared for emergencies.

“We’re so thankful for the support from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs restaurant in Saint George Utah,” said Chief Patrick Horning of Big Water Fire and Rescue, “The Holmatro equipment will help us to rescue and care for those trapped in vehicles and under heavy objects. This equipment is desperately needed to replace equipment that is in excess of 20 years old for which the community cannot afford to replace”.

Following a year filled with worldwide strife -especially for first responders, frontline workers and restaurants – Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation set a new record for the most money ever awarded in a single quarter. The $2.5 million grants are going to 118 public safety organizations and will be put toward the purchase of critical lifesaving equipment.

To donate and learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.

###

ABOUT FIREHOUSE SUBS PUBLIC SAFETY FOUNDATION

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs Founders established the 501(c)(3), non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The charity provides funding resources, lifesaving equipment, prevention education, and training and disaster relief support to first responders and public safety organizations. Since inception, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $57 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is honored to be listed as a four-star nonprofit organization by Charity Navigator, the nation’s largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities. This is their highest designation. Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors. More than 70% of the funds raised for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation come from the generosity of Firehouse Subs guests and the restaurant brand. Please consider supporting a Firehouse Subs restaurant near you.