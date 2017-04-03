License Plate Covers Illegal in Arizona

The third time was the charm for state legislators looking to make license plates more clearly visible. After legislation failed in 2004, 2008, and 2010, Governor Doug Ducey last week signed legislation making it illegal to put any covering or substance on a license plate “that obscures from any angle the number, characters, year validating tabs or name of the jurisdiction issuing the plate.”

If the new law sound familiar it’s because Arizona already has a law on the books stating motorists “shall maintain each license plate so it is clearly legible.” The new law adds more inclusive language, covering instances where visibility may depend on what angle the plate is being viewed at.

In the past, photo radar was at the heart of banning license plate covers. Some plate covers were designed to intentionally foil the cameras and prevent plates from being photographed cleanly.

However, this time the inspiration behind the bill was to aid law enforcement in identifying cars.

Instead of focusing on photo radar the bill, which has the support of several law enforcement organizations, makes it easier for witnesses of crimes to have an easier time identifying vehicles.

Senator Steve Farley thinks the bill is common sense for aiding police officers. “Otherwise,” he said, “We’re giving an unfair advantage to criminals.”