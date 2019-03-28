Library Maintains Star Rating Amid Budget Concerns

As the City of Page continues to comb through department budget proposals line by line to determine what the final 19/20 FY budget should look like when they approve it in May, some passionate commentary came in during Wednesday night’s council meeting regarding budget cuts impacting the Page Public Library.

During the public feedback period, Page Community Center volunteer Warren Johnson approached councilors with an emotional plea: (click audio below)

Johnson asked council members if depleting library staff and resources is a legacy they want to be remembered for: (click audio below)

Library board member and Encompass professional Regina Santelli also felt compelled to speak during the feedback segment, she said she too was concerned about recent changes at the library and the possibility of additional budget cuts: (click audio below)

Several library staff members stood with library manager Debbie Winlock as Mayor Levi Tappan presented the Page Public Library with the distinguished 2018 America’s Star Libraries Award, rated by Library Journal. Five different measures of the service libraries deliver to their communities were taken into account when determining this year’s Index scores and Star status: overall circulation, circulation of electronic materials, library visits, program attendance, and public Internet computer use.

Read more about America’s Star Libraries HERE.