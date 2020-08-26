Lezmond Mitchell Put To death for Two 2001 Murders

Mitchell Put To Death

At the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana Wednesday evening Navajo man Lezmond Charles Mitchell was put to death for the double murder he participated in Back in 2001 on the Navajo Nation in Arizona.

The death was by lethal injection and according to reports. Reports indicate that when he was asked if he had any final words he simply said, “No, I’m good.”

The only people who witnessed the execution, aside from prison officials, were members of the victims’ families and media.

The injection was administered at 6:03 local time. Mitchell was pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m., which would have been at 4:29 Navajo time.

Mitchell and an accomplice, who was underage at the time, were convicted of killing 63-year old Alyce Slim, and Ms. Slim’s 9-year old granddaughter, Tiffany Lee. The murders occurred on the Navajo Nation in Arizona.

Following the death, an attorney for the family of the victims read a message written by Daniel Lee, the father of Tiffany. It read;

“I have waited 19 years to get justice for my daughter, Tiffany. I will never get Tiffany back, but I hope that this will bring some closure.”

Efforts on behalf of the Navajo government to have Mitchell’s life spared were unsuccessful. On Tuesday night the US Supreme Court refused to step-in and change the punishment to life in prison.