Leupp Chapter Gets Extension

Leupp Chapter officials will get more time to implement a corrective action plan.

The Navajo Nation Council Resource and Development Committee voted 5-0 last week to approve an extension. The bill moved to the Budget & Finance Committee, which has final approval over the CAP.

In April 2015 the B & F Committee approved the Leupp CAP and a follow-up audit was conducted in March. The follow-up audit revealed that chapter officials had failed to implement half of the 44 corrective action measures.

However, Delegate Walter Phelps – who sponsored the CAP extension legislation – said that the original audit findings came when old chapter officials were in place. The new chapter officials should be given a chance to implement the rest of the CAP, Phelps suggested.

“The audit was conducted in August, 2014, with the previous chapter officials,” Phelps said. “The new chapter officials should have the chance to address the corrective action plan and avoid sanctions.”

During the review period – which was from June to November, 2016 – Leupp officials failed to implement 22 of the 44 corrective measures, according to a report from Navajo Auditor General Elizabeth Begay.

How long would the extension be, asked Delegate Alton Joe Shepherd.

Phelps’ legislation would give Leupp officials until January 12, 2018, to comply with the corrective action plan.

After that the auditor general’s office would conduct another review. If the Leupp Chapter has failed to implement the CAP it could face sanctions under Title 12, Section 9 of the Navajo Nation Code.