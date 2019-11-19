Let the Bell-Ringing Begin; Donations Stay Here

LET THE WEEKEND BELLS RING

Boston’s Ace Hardware, Safeway and Walmart are welcoming The Salvation Army volunteer bell ringers to their locations again this year, starting Friday, Nov. 29. The red kettle program, which runs through Dec. 24, makes funds available in our community to help those in need with their utility bills.

Volunteer ringers are needed!

Tammy Straub, chair of The Salvation Army annual bell-ringing campaign, will sign you up. Bell ringing at Safeway and Boston’s Ace is on Fridays and Saturdays. Walmart will host ringers on Saturdays and Sundays. Ringing is between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Volunteer ringers must be over the age of 18, or under the supervision of an adult. Call 928-645-3687 to schedule your own shift, or shifts for your group(s).

More than $12,000 was raised during last year’s campaign, which helped hundreds who qualified keep safe and warm. The Salvation Army program is operated through the Circle of Page, open Tuesdays 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to Noon, at 801 Aqua Ave.

Call Tammy Straub at 928-645-3687 to schedule your fun-raising, bell-ringing time slots. She also needs help in coordinating this campaign for our community. Volunteer assistance is varied and badly needed!

You are needed! Help spread the warmth!