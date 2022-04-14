Legislator Pleads to Poaching

By Eli Joseph

A southern Utah lawmaker has entered a no contest plea to a charge of taking wildlife while trespassing.

Representative Travis Seegmiller of St. George shot and killed a deer on private property. The incident happened outside of hunting season in August 2020.

The offense is a misdemeanor; two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm were dismissed.

Seegmiller was ordered to pay $400 in restitution and a $400 plea in abeyance fee.

In 2013, Seegmiller was charged with obtaining a hunting tag by fraud and wanton destruction of wildlife, but those charges were dismissed.