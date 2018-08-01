News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Legislation Addresses Backlog

Legislation Addresses Backlog
August 01
09:06 2018
Print This Article

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area needs $63 million to address a maintenance backlog that has been piling up for years. Utah Congressman Rob Bishop, a Republican, and Democratic Representative Raul Grijalva of Arizona have teamed up to introduce legislation to address the problem. The bill would authorize the expenditure of $5.2 billion over five years to fix aging roads and trails, sewer systems, and bridges in national parks and wildlife refuges. Nationwide, the maintenance deficiency approaches $12 billion. Utah has a $266 million backlog.

The proposed Trump budget includes $18 billion for rebuilding parks and refuges, but it also includes authorization to sell off some public lands. The environmental community supports the Bishop/Grijalva legislation.  A similar bill is pending in the Senate.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.