Legendary Local Photographer Jackson Bridges Passes Away at 81

Lake Powell Life News receiving word this morning from Linda Bridges that her husband, well-known area photographer Jackson Bridges has passed away this morning at the age of 81. We are unsure of the specific details and wish to give the family space as they work through this difficult time. Jackson has been fighting illness in his later years related to Parkinson’s Disease. Bridges made one of his final public appearances as the guest of honor during last summer’s exhibit of his work at the Powell Museum.

Jackson’s wife described Bridges in the Lake Powell Chronicle as “fearless”, her husband often fearing to reveal to her the methods he used to capture some of his more daring shots of canyon country. No doubt there will be much discussion and celebration of his work in the years ahead. Perhaps no one will ever capture Glen Canyon, the Colorado River, and Lake Powell in quite the same way again. His window to our world will surely stand the test of time.

Lake Powell Life News will offer an update when funeral/memorial arrangements have been made.

Read more about Jackson Bridges’ life and legacy here and here.

Photos of Jackson Bridges: 2015 Gateway to Canyon Country