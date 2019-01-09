Legality of Med Marijuana Concentrates

After a court ruling decision this week the Arizona Supreme Court will be reviewing the legality of medical marijuana concentrates in the state. ACLU attorneys are hoping the court will overturn the 2-1 decision by a lower court that THC-bearing resin from marijuana plants and the products that contain it are not protected by the 2010 Arizona Medical Marijuana Act. The recent ruling, a result of an appeal of the 2016 conviction of a Yavapai County man who was busted with a small amount of hashish and in spite of being a card carrying medical cannabis patient, spent two years in prison for that conviction.