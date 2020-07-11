Learn To Save Lives at CCC’s Page Campus; But Hurry

Learn How to Save a Life NOW, at CCC’s Page Campus

It’s not too late to sign-on for one of two classes being offered at the Page campus of Coconino Community College. The classes started last week, but there’s still time, and there’s still room, if you want to get in on the learning.

1) Every Tuesday it’s the American Heart Association “Heartsaver First Aid & CPA AED” class. The cost to you is only $105. The class is limited to six students.

2) Basic Life Support (BLS) CPR (mostly) online. It involves instruction with scheduled skills testing.

For either of these classes you can register and pay online. Simply go to:

www.coconino.edu/community-education

The instructor for both of these important classes is Fran Thomas.

The Executive Director of Extended Learning at CCC, Kay Leum, is really happy they’re able to offer these classes.

“We are thrilled, with precautions in place, we are able to begin offering First Aid and CPR and Basic Life Support (BLS) training once again at the Page CCC campus,” Leum told Lake Powell Communications. First Aid and CPR is being offered each Tuesday, but seating it limited to six.”

She tells us that CCC’s fully online registration and payment process is new!

“Students should find it ultra user-friendly and easy, too,” she said. “The BLS classes are being offered in a hybrid format; mostly online, and with individual skills testing on Thursdays, once students have completed their online work.”

If you need the BLS certification, simply email Fran Thomas, at:

[email protected]