Learn to be an EMT at Coconino Community College

Learn to be an EMT at CCC

EMS 131 Course – Emergency medical Technician

The Page campus of Coconino Community College is offering Emergency Medical Technician training for the Fall of 2020 and the Spring of 2021. The course begins Tuesday October 13.

There are information sessions, where you can learn more!

Zoom Informational Sessions:

Thursday September 17 at 4 P.M. or 6 P.M.

Meeting ID: 98099730614 Password: 579998

“We will be offering for the first time at the CCC Page Campus an Emergency Medical Technician Course,” said Kay Leum, CCC’s Executive Director of Extended Learning. “Once a student completes the course, they would be able to test with the national registry and become an EMT.”

A person can take this one course at CCC, with eight (8) total credits, and sit for the test you have to take and then can have a job that makes over 30-Thousand dollars a year in some cases.

“And obviously, if you continue to train, then you can become a paramedic,” added Leum.

She calls it a great starting block for someone who would like to work in this field.

You dot need to be a high school graduate, or someone who is college age.

“The interest we’ve had so far is simply across the board; older, young, male, female,” added Leum.

For the Page campus, half the course will run October to December with four credits, with the second half of the course running January through March for the other four credits. This plan makes the course less expensive.

The class will be running during the slower time in the Page/Lechee area, and Leum says it hoped that will attract more people who may not be working that time of year.

“But of course, we don’t know what the off-season is going to be this this coming season,” she added.

The class will run on Tuesday and Thursday evenings; four hours each night. Part of your training will be ride-a-longs with EMTs as well as time spent at the ER at the hospital.

Above you can see how to get involved in the Zoom informational sessions.