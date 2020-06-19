Learn For Free at CCC; With Their Summer Learning Series

Learning & Free!

At the Page Campus of Coconino Community College, those two words will go together very well beginning Monday.

LEARNING: Beginning on Monday CCC’s local campus is providing learning opportunities for anyone who wants to take advantage. It’s the Summer Learning Series, and there are variety of classes available.

FREE: There’s no cost for this online experience

Kay Leum, CCC’s Executive Director of Extended Learning, says CCC has a commitment to the Page/Lechee and Navajo nation area, even in our every-changing world.

“Our Summer Learning Series is in its second year,” said Leum. “I’m especially delighted that in making the program “Covid-friendly” we have also created the availability beyond the Flagstaff area to all of Coconino County and beyond!”

Click on this to get involved:

Register

Join CCC for a series of free educational webinars led by professionals in their fields. Register once and receive special access to the following one-hour sessions:

Monday, June 22

11 am: Resilience: Women in Flagstaff’s Past and Present, with Sacha Siskonen

7:30 pm: Cultural Astronomy of the Southwest, with Bryan Bates

Tuesday, June 23

11 am: Why We Have Trouble Talking About Politics: Historical Perspective, a Zoom conversation with Harriet Young that will take the frustration out of political conversations. Join the conversation Tuesday, Thursday, or both!

Wednesday, June 24

11 am: The Doctrine of Discovery and the establishment of Indigenous Lands in Northern Arizona with Robert Breunig

2:30 pm: With Beauty Around: The Canyon del Muerto Rock Art Documentation Project with Evelyn Billo

Thursday, June 25

11 am: Why We Have Trouble Talking About Politics: Psychological Perspective, a Zoom conversation with Harriet Young that will take the frustration out of political conversations.

Friday, June 24

10 am: Treasures from the Earth: Minerals, Pigments, and Artifacts from Elden Pueblo and Honanki with Peter Pilles