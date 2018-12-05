Learn Computer Coding!

This week (December 3-8) is computer science education week! Maybe you aren’t as computer savvy as you’d like to be, but there is help online to help you change that and it’s FREE.

A website with one-hour tutorials has been designed for computer-curious individuals of all ages and it’s available in over 45 languages so you learn more about computers and the codes that are behind all the magic.

Fun, engaging tutorials available on the website will have you joining millions of students and teachers in over 180 countries and it all starts with just one hour of code here.