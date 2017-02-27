LDS President Doesn’t Have to Testify, Rules Utah Judge

LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson won’t have to testify in a case in which Navajos say they were sexually abused by members of the church.

A Utah judge ruled last week that Monson would not have to testify in the case, after a subpoena sought to get the church leader to do so. However, the church’s president may have to give a deposition later on.

The case filed against the church alleges abuse of four Navajos when they were part of a Mormon foster program known as “The Indian Placement Program.”

The program was discontinued years ago.

The plaintiffs claim that when they were children they were sexually abused on numerous occasions, while placed with various families.

The foster program for Native Americans was in operation in the late 1970s to the early 1980s.

Attorneys representing the Navajos wanted Monson to testify because they believe the LDS Church President has unique information about the Navajo placement program. The church’s attorneys argue that Monson had no oversight of the program.