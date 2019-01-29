News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

LDS Church Partially Backs Off LGBT Opposition

January 29
13:20 2019
With an announcement that could break a longstanding logjam, the LDS Church says it will not oppose a proposed hate crime bill that includes protections for the LGBT community. LDS lobbyist Marty Stephens said the church has been a victim of hate crimes over the years and that no group should be targeted based on membership in it.

A hate crime statute has been on the books since the 1990s, but prosecutors say it is unusable because it doesn’t name specific groups. LGBT advocates applauded the church’s position, calling it “a game
changer.” The issue came to the forefront in December when a young Latino man and his father were beaten by a man who said he attacked them because they were Mexicans.

