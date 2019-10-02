Lawsuit Seeks a Dismantling of Glen Canyon Dam

The Bureau of Reclamation has a lawsuit on their hands that was filed yesterday. The lawsuit deals with global warming. In addition, the lawsuit hopes that, among other things, the courts will force a dismantling of the Glen Canyon Dam.

According to reports the Center for Biological Diversity, a Utah group called ‘Living Rivers,’ and the Save the Colorado group are behind the lawsuit that simply says that those in charge did not include climate change when they put together a twenty-year operating plan for the dam.

The lawsuit seeks to have a do-over with the plan and a taking down of the dam. Meanwhile, the Bureau says it must adhere to their water delivery requirements. Otherwise, they are not commenting on the lawsuit.