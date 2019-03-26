Lawsuit Over Reclamation/Utah Agreement

Four conservation groups are suing the federal government over an agreement recently struck between the state of Utah and the Bureau of Reclamation.

The agreement allows Utah to take dam-impounded water from Flaming Gorge. In exchange, the state relinquished its water allocations from the Green River and four of its tributaries.

The 50-year agreement would see 72,600 acre-feet of water extracted each year.

John Wiesheit with Living Rivers claims Reclamation ignored studies that show that the amount of water is simply not available. He also says the Bureau didn’t take into account the effects of drought, climate change, and the proposed Lake Powell Pipeline.

He characterizes the agreement as dealing in “paper water, not wet water.”