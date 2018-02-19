News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lawsuit for Warren Jeffs/Seth Jeffs

February 19
11:24 2018
A new multi million lawsuit has been filed against Fundamentalist LDS church leader Warren Jeffs accusing him of ritualistic sex abuse that also names his brother Seth Jeffs who at this point is missing. Warren Jeffs serving a life sentence in a Texas prison for child sex assault related to underage marriages.

According to St George News the plaintiff’s attorney, Alan Mortensen, wrote in a motion to the judge that they believe Seth Jeffs is in hiding.

Mortensen is asking the court to allow him to serve Seth Jeffs by alternative means, which could mean just posting the lawsuit on the door of his last known address or in a classified advertisement in a newspaper.

