Lake Powell News

Lawmakers Urge Governor to Form School Violence Task Force

February 22
07:14 2018
Lawmakers this week urging Governor Doug Ducey to form a task force to prevent school violence. In a letter sent Monday, the bipartisan group of State Senate and House leaders called on him “to act quickly, decisively and compassionately” to protect Arizona school children. The signers suggest a panel of parents, teachers, school administrators, counselors, law enforcement and behavioral health professionals mandated to find a way to identify at risk students who may be more prone to violent behaviors as well as establish protocols for intervention when such kids are identified.

Yesterday, the Governor told reporters he’d yet to see the letter but promised to be in contact with lawmakers about the next steps.

Click here to read the letter.

 

 

 

