Latest on Ikes Fire; Closures Continue

Joint News Release

Command Of Ikes Fire Transitions To Type 4 Team, Closures Remain In Place

Grand Canyon, AZ – The Ikes Fire, which has been managed by a Local Type 3 Incident

Management Team (IMT), transitioned to a local Type 4 Incident Commander effective this

morning, Sunday, August 25, 2019. This will be the Final Ikes Fire News Release unless

significant fire activity occurs. For any future updates on the Ikes Fire, visit Inciweb

at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6475/.

Today the Type 4 IMT will continue to downsize resources. Crews will be released from the

Ikes Fire and made available to assist with other wildfires across the nation. Remaining

resources will patrol and hold the fire perimeter to ensure the fire remains within the

planning area.

Drier weather conditions have led to additional growth on the Ikes Fire, which is now

approximately 6,192 acres. The lightning-caused wildfire is actively burning within a 7,785-

acre planning area. The main fire will move throughout the planning area and produce smoke

until significant moisture is received. The Ikes Fire is being utilized to fulfill its natural role

within a fire-dependent ecosystem while providing for point protection of identified

sensitive natural and cultural resources. Resource objectives include reducing hazardous

fuels, promoting forest regeneration, improving wildlife habitat, and restoring more open

forest understory.

These objectives will lead to a healthier and more resilient landscape.

Over the past two days, firefighters made progress with firing operations along Forest Road

223. This tactic is conducted to strengthen and improve the northern boundary perimeter.

Crews will move along the southern boundary, using hand ignitions to create a buffer as the

main fire naturally advances to the west. Once the fire has moved throughout the planning

area, smoke may still be visible from within the interior as fire moves through unburned

vegetation.

Dry conditions and daytime temperatures that are slightly above average will persist over the

fire site through the next few days. Precipitation is not currently in the forecast.

The North Rim Village and businesses are open. However, road and trail closures are in effect

for the Ikes Fire planning area for Grand Canyon National Park and the Kaibab National Forest.

The following roads and trails are closed on the North Rim:

-Powell Plateau Trail, The North Bass Trail, Fire Point, Swamp Point, and the W4 road

north of the intersection of the W4 and W1 Roads.

Smoke from the Ikes Fire, along with other fires in the area, will be visible throughout the

area and may cause smoke impacts. Visitors traveling to the area should be aware of possible

smoke along State Highway 67. Visitors are asked to drive carefully and turn headlights on for

safety. For local air quality and related information, please visit the following websites:

www.airnow.gov or the Smoke Management Division of the Arizona Department of

Environmental Quality.

More information can be found at Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6475/.

Please visit https://www.nps.gov/grca/learn/management/firemanagement.htm for

additional information about wildland fire at Grand Canyon National Park or call 928-638-7819

for recorded fire information.

For fire information on the Kaibab National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab or

@KaibabNF on Facebook and Twitter or call (928) 635-8311 for recorded fire information.

