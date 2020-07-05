Latest Navajo Nation Virus Numbers

5,543 recoveries, 71 new cases, and two more deaths reported as Navajo Nation continues to test residents aggressively

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Saturday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 71 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 377.

Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,543 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 58,440 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 7,804.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 1,978

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 672

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 490

· Gallup Service Unit: 1,295

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,113

· Shiprock Service Unit: 1,257

· Tuba City Service Unit: 691

· Winslow Service Unit: 304

* Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Police Department and the New Mexico National Guard continue to enforce the 57-hour weekend lockdown, which ‪began on Friday, July 3 at 8:00 p.m. and will last until Monday, July 6 at 5:00 a.m. This is the first of three consecutive weekend lockdowns to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

“We are aware that there are a handful of residents who choose not to stay home, but I want to thank the majority of Navajo people who are considerate of the health of their families and others by staying home during the lockdown. In areas around the Navajo Nation, it’s unfortunate that we are seeing large gatherings during the holiday despite the warnings and advice of health care experts. We are optimistic that the measures we have in place on the Navajo Nation will prevent a second spike in new COVID-19 cases. Keep praying and keep fighting this virus together,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Nez-Lizer Administration continues to urge all residents to comply the stage 2 fire restriction that is in place, which prohibits the use of fireworks, open fires, and trash burning to prevent more wildfires. On Saturday, the Southwest Area Incident Management Team 5 reported that the Wood Springs 2 Fire has grown to 12,358 acres and is now 30-percent contained.

“Yes, many residents are concerned over the use of fireworks in their communities and we want you all to know that our Navajo Police Officers are working hard around the clock. In addition to being short-handed due to COVID-19 they are also having to deal with the Wood Springs 2 Fire and many other calls as well. All of our frontline warriors are working hard throughout this holiday weekend so please pray for them and thank them,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

(From the Facebook page of Navajo President Jonathan Nez Sunday afternoon 7/5)