Latest from the National Weather Service; Hazardous Driving

December 23
18:06 2019
Page Weather: A mixture of snow and rain Tuesday and on Christmas. Highs in the upper 30’s.
We are still on track for an extended period of unsettled weather, including areas of rain and snow. This weather pattern will affect holiday travel from tonight through Friday.
Key Points:
  • Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for portions of northern Arizona above 6,500 feet late tonight into Tuesday.
  • Rain and snow will overspread the area from west to east tonight into Tuesday.
  • The most hazardous travel period in the higher elevations is expected to be early Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon.
  • Rain and snow showers will persist Wednesday, especially over the higher terrain, with continued travel impacts.
  • Details remain uncertain on the potential for another weather system Thursday and Friday with low confidence on impacts and timing. We will provide updates over the next several days. 


Please see the attached files for details about forecast weather conditions throughout this week. 
The latest location-specific snow forecasts are below
