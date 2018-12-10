Late Turnover Gives The Detroit Lions A Victory Against The Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals yesterday hosted a 4-8 Detroit Lions team which has struggled at times this season just like the Cardinals. Both sides have rookie coaches at the helm Steve Wilkes for the Cardinals and Matt Patricia for the Lions. Arizona Cardinals coming off of a big win in Green Bay just a week ago was looking to get their second win at home this season on Sunday. Detroit Lions were looking to get their second win in the last four weeks.

Cardinal’s defense was tested early with the running threat of the Lions in their opening drive the Lions were in Cardinal territory when LeGarrette Blount catch was knocked loose to force a turnover. Cardinals would not make any offensive threat off the turnover. The Lions were able to get on the scoreboard in the second quarter on a Matt Prater 47 yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Cardinals in the second half couldn’t manage to get any offensive momentum going Rosen throwing a 67- yard pick six to Darius Slay was the turn of the game putting the Lions up 10-0. Cardinal’s next possession would cut the lead to seven with a Zane Gonzales 22-yard field goal with eight minutes to go. Detroit Lions would add seven more to the scoreboard to get their first win in Arizona since 1993, 17-3.

Larry Fitzgerald would pass Jerry Rice for the most catches on one team 1,287 on Sunday despite on the losing end to the Lions 17-3. Currently, the Cardinals hall of fame wide receiver is in third place in NFL receptions leaders behind Jerry Rice and Tony Gonzales.