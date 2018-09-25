Late Sgt. Jackson Gibson Honored

Sgt. Jackson Gibson spent many years of his life building bridges between the Navajo Nation and state of New Mexico. So the new memorial in his honor is a fitting one. The Sgt. Jackson Gibson Memorial Bridge is in Thoreau, N.M., located at the beginning of New Mexico 122 and serves as an overpass over Interstate 40 by Mile Marker 48.“As a public servant, Sgt. Gibson dedicated himself to the people and wholeheartedly advocated on behalf of Navajos and New Mexicans alike,”Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said.

Gibson was a Vietnam War veteran and the New Mexico Transportation Commissioner for District 6. He was an avid public servant and a strong advocate on behalf of veterans and the maintenance personnel in his district.He died of cancer in August, 2017.

At the dedication, maintenance vehicles from the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) lined up along the side of the road in his honor. “He is a man worthy of being remembered and I would like to express my appreciation to the state of New Mexico for recognizing his legacy through the dedication of the Sgt. Jackson Gibson Memorial Bridge,” Begaye said.The bridge dedication was approved of through the adoption of the State Transportation Commission Resolution 2018-10.

Gibson was known for his generosity and his sense of humor. He was never petty or held a grudge, his friend Patty Lundstrom recalled at the time of his passing. The Office of the President and Vice President thanked the New Mexico State Legislature, NMDOT, the State Transportation Commission, Gibson and his family and all those involved with the dedication.