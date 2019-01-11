Late Push by the Sand Devil Boys Ends Victorious

The Sand Devils varsity came out Thursday night slower than normal, and the Tuba City Warriors nearly capitalized on it.

Despite spotty shooting by the Sand Devils midway through the first half, Page was able to buckle down and take care of business coming down the stretch.

On the strength of Dainian Sloan’s eleven points in the third quarter, Page led Tuba City heading into the final eight minutes, 40-31. From there, Sand Devils were able to make the necessary plays to cling onto that lead.

Sloan lead the Sand Devils with 16 points for the evening and Game Gomez added 15 points. Page improved to 12-3 overall and 2-0 in region play with a 52-42 win.

For Tuba City, Jeremiah Byjoe led the Warriors with 24 points.